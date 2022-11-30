CNBC Pro

These are the best-performing stocks over the last 10 Decembers, and analysts love them

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

The most heavily shorted stocks include this little-known beauty company
CNBC ProThe most heavily shorted stocks include this little-known beauty company
Nick Wells
As Wall Street strikes a bearish tone, these global stocks with margin growth could be safe bets
CNBC ProAs Wall Street strikes a bearish tone, these global stocks with margin growth could be safe bets
Zavier Ong
Beware of these stocks in your portfolio with the biggest China risks as Covid protests erupt
CNBC ProBeware of these stocks in your portfolio with the biggest China risks as Covid protests erupt
Samantha Subin
Read More