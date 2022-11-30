These are the best-performing stocks over the last 10 Decembers, and analysts love them

December is typically a strong month for stocks, and there are several good opportunities in the index for investors looking to get ahead. Since 1950, the S & P 500 has averaged a gain of 1.5%, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. That makes it the third-best month on average for the broader market index over that time period. Given this backdrop, CNBC Pro screened for the index's top performers during the final month of the year. Each stock on list has a median gain of at least 1% over the past 10 Decembers, buy ratings from 55% or more of the analysts covering the stock, and at least 25% potential upside to the average price target on the stock. To be sure, past performance is not indicative of future returns. Here are the 15 stocks: Casino stock Caesars Entertainment stands out as the stock with the highest median gain at 8.7%. Nearly 70% of analysts covering the stock have a buy rating on it. Caesars is down about 47% for the year. The company earlier this month reported a narrow earnings beat estimates for the third quarter. It also posted reported strong revenue growth in its digital division. Disney also showed up on the list, with a median December gain of 2.2%. Of the analysts that cover Disney, 78% give it a buy rating. On top of that, CEO Bob Iger's recent and sudden return to the company has been a welcome change for shareholders eager to see him fix missteps made by Bob Chapek. Since then, the stock is up about 5%. Several tech stocks also made the list, including Alphabet, Broadcom, Fortinet and Qualcomm. Payments technology provider Global Payments, a financial stock, is also on the list with a 1% median gain from the last 10 Decembers. The crypto friendly Signature Bank, meanwhile, has buy ratings from about 89% of its analysts and the highest upside potential (about 54% from the average price target on the stock), despite the recent jolt in the crypto market. The stock is down about 58% for the year, but sports a median December advance of 1.4%. Travel giant Delta Air Lines also made the list, with a median December gain of 3.7%. The stock has buy ratings from 80% of analysts covering them. Analysts also see the stock rallying 38% on average as as consumers continue their return to travel and investors wait to see if business travel follows.