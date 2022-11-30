CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Blackstone, Carvana, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

This little-known contact lenses stock can surge 20% from here, Baird says
CNBC ProThis little-known contact lenses stock can surge 20% from here, Baird says
Sarah Min35 min ago
Bank of America downgrades Carvana, says stock could go to zero without a cash infusion
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Carvana, says stock could go to zero without a cash infusion
Sarah Minan hour ago
Stifel downgrades CrowdStrike, says tough macro backdrop is battering cybersecurity stock
CNBC ProStifel downgrades CrowdStrike, says tough macro backdrop is battering cybersecurity stock
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More