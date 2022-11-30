CNBC Investing Club

What increasing confidence in Biogen's latest Alzheimer's drug means for Eli Lilly

A pedestrian walks past Biogen Inc. headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street increasingly believes U.S. drug regulators will approve Biogen's (BIIB) latest experimental Alzheimer's treatment following the release of detailed late-stage clinical trial data. It's a development that may carry positive implications for Eli Lilly (LLY) because the Club holding is investigating a similar drug targeting the disease.

