Fauci says China has done a bad job of vaccinating the elderly and their shots are not very effective against Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institute of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 17, 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian" and said the Beijing government should focus on vaccinating the elderly.

"The vaccination of the elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Fauci told The Washington Post in an interview on Thursday, as he prepares to step down as director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases later this month.

Fauci said lockdowns are only justifiable as a temporary measure to serve a larger public health goal that will make society safer when it reopens. But China's strict Covid controls don't seem to have any endgame, he said.

"If there was any advice, it's pretty simple and it's not just coming from me — it's coming from any number of people involved in this outbreak: Do whatever you can to get your people vaccinated and boosted with a highly effective vaccine," said Fauci, who has decades of experience in responding to infectious diseases, from the HIV pandemic to the emergence of Ebola.

Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict quarantine procedures. While most of the world is relying on vaccines to prevent severe disease so that society can return to normal despite ongoing circulation of the virus, China has enforced a zero Covid policy that aims to crush outbreaks.

China uses a domestically developed vaccine called CoronaVac manufactured by Sinovac. The shots contain killed virus that induce an immune response. Beijing has not approved Pfizer's and Moderna's messenger RNA vaccines.

"The efficacy of the China-made vaccines are not at the level of the vaccines that have been used in the United States, particularly the mRNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer," Fauci said.