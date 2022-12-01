Cramer's lightning round: Seagate is not for this market

Loading chart...

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC : "I don't want you to buy any more, because it's just not a high-quality enough stock during this period in the cycle. ... It's not for this market."

Advanced Micro Devices Inc : "Advanced Micro's already come down a great deal, and I have a very good feeling about the coming business cycles, not cycle, for what [CEO] Lisa Su is doing."

Target Corp : "We're going to think short-term, then we're going to sell it. If we think longer-term, we're going to make money. I'm in the money-making business, not in the selling business."

Asana Inc : "I wasn't crazy about that quarter. ... The enterprise software market is not where I want to be." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

