BHP, Nvidia and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during volatile markets, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington highlighted the reasons she likes and owns BHP Group . Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management explained why it's tough to say if Nvidia will return to an all-time high in 2023. Finally, Liz Young of SoFi talked about the main factors she believes will determine the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate policy.