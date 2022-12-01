Supreme Court takes Biden student debt relief case, holds program for now

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., US, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The Supreme Court said Thursday that it will hear arguments in a case challenging the Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan — but kept in place a lower appeals court's nationwide injunction that prevents that program from taking effect for now.

Oral arguments in the case were set for February in the order released Thursday.

The administration on Nov. 18 asked Justice Brett Kavanagh to lift an injunction against the student loan relief program, which would cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in federal debt.

The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis issued that injunction on Nov. 14 in response to a legal challenge by six Republican-led states. Kavanagh is the Supreme Court justice responsible for handling emergency applications arising from 8th Circuit cases.

In its order Thursday, the Supreme Court said that consideration of the application to lift the injunction "is deferred pending oral argument."