Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicks off first Semi truck deliveries

Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicks off deliveries of the company's heavy-duty truck, the Semi, at the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicked off deliveries of the company's first few production Semi trucks on Thursday, speaking on stage at the company's factory in Sparks, Nevada, with Dan Priestly, the company's senior manager for Semi truck engineering.

As CNBC previously reported, Tesla set up lines and started production of the Semi outside of Reno this year at the site where it primarily makes the battery cells, drive units, and battery packs that power its cars. Musk and Tesla did not say on Thursday how many Semis it is delivering.

Tesla originally showed off the Semi design in Dec. 2017. Production got delayed by the Covid pandemic and battery cell supply issues, among other things.

During the deliveries kick-off event, Musk briefly alluded to the tumult of the past five years and quipped, "Sorry for the delay."

He later thanked and the handed the mic to representatives from PepsiCo Frito Lay , which is Tesla's first customer to receive and use production Semi trucks.

One major difference between Tesla's Class 8 offering and other heavy-duty trucks is the location of the steering wheel and the driver's seat. Rather than using the left side (or right side in Europe), Tesla designed the Semi with the steering wheel in the center of the cab with touchscreens positioned on both sides of the driver.

While the Tesla Semi was in development, other fully electric heavy-duty trucks launched into the market.

Volvo -owned Renault Trucks and Daimler haveproduced and delivered electric heavy-duty trucks to customers before Tesla Even beleaguered Nikola -- whose founder was ousted and convicted of fraud in recent months -- started production of a battery electric truck in March.

But Tesla boasts some high-tech features not available elsewhere, including a new, fast-charging system, and a battery with greater range than competitors. The DC fast-charging system delivers up to 1MW, and employs a water-based coolant to ensure it's safe in delivering that power. Tesla says that the Semi can travel 500 miles on a single charge while fully loaded.

The new fast-charging tech will eventually be installed at Tesla SuperCharging stations and used to power up Cybertrucks, the consumer pickup truck Tesla is planning, Musk revealed. The company plans volume production of the sharp-edged heavy pickup at its new factory in Austin, Texas.