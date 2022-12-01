CNBC Pro

Tesla makes up 10% of the average retail portfolio as Main Street keeps faith in electric vehicle stock, Vanda Research says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

BMO's Brian Belski sees modest stock-market gains in 2023 on hopes of a tame recession
CNBC ProBMO's Brian Belski sees modest stock-market gains in 2023 on hopes of a tame recession
Yun Li10 min ago
Wednesday’s Powell rally triggered a record 'buying panic' by one market measure
CNBC ProWednesday’s Powell rally triggered a record 'buying panic' by one market measure
John Melloyan hour ago
A bad combination: Stocks are rising, but earnings estimates are falling fast
CNBC ProA bad combination: Stocks are rising, but earnings estimates are falling fast
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
Read More