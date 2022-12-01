Tesla recalls 435,000 cars in China over rear light issue and will issue software update

A Tesla store is seen in Shanghai, China, Feb 1, 2022.

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday.

A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, according to China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

The regulators said this poses a safety hazard for drivers.

Last month, Tesla recalled more than 321,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a similar issue.

Tesla will issue software updates remotely to fix the problem.