Wednesday’s Powell rally triggered a record 'buying panic' by one market measure

The big rally that followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday triggered the most extreme reading in history for a widely followed trading indicator. The NYSE TICK Index, which measures the number of stocks trading on an uptick minus those trading on a downtick, hit 2,119 while Powell spoke, according to Jonathan Krinsky of BTIG. That's the highest reading for BTIG data going back to at least 1990. The TICK index is a measure of internal market activity that traders watch in order to predict turns in the market, in addition to gauging the strength of a market move. When a stock trades on an uptick that simply means the latest price was at a higher price than the previous transaction. As Powell's comments hit the tape and the chair seemingly confirmed that the Fed would slow its rate-hiking campaign, investors quickly bid stocks higher. Chart analysts believe extreme readings like this sometimes bode well for future gains as they mark a violent change in investor opinion. Krinsky isn't so sure that's the case here. "If we exclude the 9:30 opening data, the last time we saw a TICK above 1900 was October 13th (CPI day)," he wrote. "So clearly a bit of buying panic on Powell, just as we saw on that CPI day. We have our doubts that this will lead to the same upside follow through that we saw in October given that was coming off a 52-week low." The market move itself Wednesday was not too significant. The 2.18% gain in the Dow was its 12th biggest of the year. But this measure has proven it can indicate some significant trading action underlying a move that might point to a follow through in the trend. The CPI day Krinsky mentions was when September's inflation report came in hotter than expected. Stocks opened lower that day but then staged a massive turnaround that triggered the high TICK index reading. The Dow ended the day 2.8% higher for its second biggest one-day gain of the year. The Dow is up 15% since that October 13 close.