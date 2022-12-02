CCTV Script 01/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 1, 2022.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead and could start in December. The market interprets this as more dovish comments. So we also saw overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board. Wall Street applauded the remarks. The three major US stock indexes rose collectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.18%. The Nasdaq Composite, which is dominated by technology stocks, is up 4.41%. The S&P 500 is up more than 3%.

According to Liz Young, SoFi head of investment strategy, the near-term forward spread is what the Fed watches very closely as signs of recession. This indicator looks at the difference in yield between the present three-month Treasury bill and its expected yield six quarters from now. Its predictive power suggests that, when market participants expected—and priced in—a monetary policy easing over the subsequent year and a half, a recession was quite likely in the offing. And currently the near-term forward spread is negative.

Liz Young

SoFi head of investment strategy

"That near term forward spread is really what the Fed looks at. And it did invert again, very, very small, but it's still inverted. And that's something that I think really changed the way that they're managing risk."

In addition, Hutchins, chairman of North Island Investments, noted that the core of Powell's speech was about the labor market, which is the most stubborn part of the Fed's inflation-lowering process.

There were about 10.3 million job openings in October, down from about 10.7 million a month earlier, and the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers fell to about 1.71, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department. It all points to what the Fed would like to see, signs of a cooling labor market.

Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 75% chance of a 50-basis-point hike at the next Fed meeting. However, some analysts have also warned that the Fed still has a tough task to cool the economy.

Bill Smead

Smead Capital Management CIO

"His problem is that he needs the economy to be lousy. And it's hard for an economy dominated by 92 million people between 26 and 42. To stop doing what they're doing."

Liz Young pointed out that today's rally is a Fed rally. It's based on the idea that the Fed might end up being a little easier than the market originally thought. It is important for investors to remember, however, that what brings the Fed off its hawkish stance is a relaxation in demand as well as a relaxation in the labor market. These two factors will also affect GDP growth, consumer spending, and corporate earnings. In light of this, investors should be aware that both corporate earnings and the economy might suffer weakness in the near future.



