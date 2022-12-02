Chinese Grand Prix cancelled: Formula 1 2023 calendar back to 23 races as replacement options discussed

Formula 1 has cancelled the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix.

The sport had been set to return to China for first time since 2019, in what was scheduled to be the fourth round of a record 24-race season on April 16.

However, with China continuing to implement a zero-Covid policy, which has led to heavy restrictions and continued lockdowns, F1 has decided it is not feasible to hold a race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The cancellation reduces the schedule to 23 rounds, although F1 are understood to be in discussions about possible replacements.