Cramer's lightning round: Let Extreme Networks cool off a little before buying

Paramount Group Inc : "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."

Uranium Energy Corp : "There are no consistent brands right now in this country for nuclear power. It has too many enemies."

Extreme Networks Inc : "I think it's a very good networking company. ... Let it cool off a little, and then you can do some buying."

Super Micro Computer Inc : "It seems too good to be true, which means we have to ... figure out exactly what that company does."

Nvidia Corp : "I think [their inventory buildup] goes through and is done and is flushed by the first weeks of January, and will be in better shape."

Barrick Gold Corp : "It's got a good yield, but the problem is, is that the dollar's got to get weaker. And in that case, if the chart is good, you can be a buyer." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

