Cramer's lightning round: Let Extreme Networks cool off a little before buying

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
Loading chart...
Uranium Energy Corp: "There are no consistent brands right now in this country for nuclear power. It has too many enemies."
Loading chart...
Extreme Networks Inc: "I think it's a very good networking company. ... Let it cool off a little, and then you can do some buying."
Loading chart...
Super Micro Computer Inc: "It seems too good to be true, which means we have to ... figure out exactly what that company does."
Loading chart...
Nvidia Corp: "I think [their inventory buildup] goes through and is done and is flushed by the first weeks of January, and will be in better shape."
Loading chart...
Barrick Gold Corp: "It's got a good yield, but the problem is, is that the dollar's got to get weaker. And in that case, if the chart is good, you can be a buyer."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com