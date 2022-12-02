Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals

All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said. The comments came after a softer-than-expected ADP employment report, but before a stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report. With these kinds of mixed signals, expect more market choppiness as investors remain on the hunt for more definitive signs that the Fed is winning its war on inflation and can therefore definitively ease up on their hawkish stance. Under the hood, communication services led to the upside followed by consumer discretionary and health care, while energy led to the downside followed by financials, the only two sectors close lower for the week. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index pulled back to just under the 105 level. Gold advanced to about $1,800 per ounce. WTI crude prices stand at around the $80 per barrel level while the yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to around the 3.5% level. Looking back Within the portfolio, we had quarterly earnings results from Salesforce (CRM). There were three key economic reports on Wednesday. The November ADP employment report showed private payrolls increased by 127,000, well below the 190,000 estimate. The second estimate for the third-quarter gross domestic price index was upwardly revised to a 2.9% annualized rate of increase, up from the 2.6% rate reported in the "advance" estimate and above the 2.8% expected. October pending home sales fell 4.6% month over month and were down 37% versus a year ago. On Thursday, we got three more key numbers. Initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 26 were 225,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the prior week and below expectations of 235,000. The core PCE price index – the Fed's favorite gauge for inflation — showed a 5% annual increase that was in-line with expectations. The November ISM manufacturing report was 49%, below the 49.7% estimate and the lowest reading since May 2020. Though the reading was the 30 th consecutive month of growth, it also showed a contraction in the manufacturing sector following 29 consecutive months of growth. Finally, on Friday the all-important nonfarm payrolls report was released, indicating a 263,000 payrolls increase in November, above the 200,000 expected. Additionally, hourly wages advanced 0.6% monthly, doubling the 0.3% estimate. On an annual basis, wages were up 5.1%, greater than the 4.6% expected by the Street. What's ahead Earnings season is nearly over. Within the portfolio, we will hear from Costco (COST) on Thursday after the closing bell. Here are some other earnings reports and economic numbers to watch in the week ahead: Monday, December 5 Before the bell: Science Applications International (SAIC) After the bell: GitLab (GTLB), Sumo Logic (SUMO) 10:00 a.m. ET: Factory Orders 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Tuesday, December 6 Before the bell: AutoZone (AZN), Signet Jewelers (SIG) After the bell: Casey's General (CASY), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), MongoDB (MDB), SentinelOne (S), Smith & Wesson (SWBI), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Toll Brothers (TOL), AeroVironment (AVAV) Zuora (ZUO) Wednesday, December 7 Before the bell: Academy Sports (ASO), Brown-Forman (BF), Campbell Soup (CPB), Thor Industries (THO), Ollies Bargain (OLLI), United Natural Foods (UNFI) After the bell: GameStop (GME), Greif (GRF), Rent the Runway (RENT), C3.ai (AI) Thursday, December 8 Before the bell: Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Express (EXPR), GMS (GMS) After the bell: Broadcom (AVGO), Chewy (CHWY), DocuSign (DOCU), lululemon (LULU) 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial Jobless Claims Friday, December 9 Before the bell: Li Auto (LI) 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer | Getty