CNBC Investing Club

Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer | Getty

All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.

More In Analysis

Activision acquisition would be good for Microsoft and the overall stock market
CNBC Investing ClubActivision acquisition would be good for Microsoft and the overall stock market
Zev Fima2 hours ago
Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Friday: Hot jobs report, Marvell earnings read through
CNBC Investing ClubJim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Friday: Hot jobs report, Marvell earnings read through
Krystal Hur5 hours ago
Ford CEO surprised by F-150 Lightning backup power popularity. It's a game changer
CNBC Investing ClubFord CEO surprised by F-150 Lightning backup power popularity. It's a game changer
Paulina Likos
Read More