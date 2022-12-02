Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

10'000 Hours | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Layoffs at historic lows for almost two years

The federal Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, issued monthly, is perhaps the best gauge of layoff trends on a national basis, economists said. The layoff rate — which measures layoffs as a share of total employment — had never fallen to 1% or below before the pandemic era. That precedent was shattered last year. The layoff rate has been at or below 1% during every month since March 2021, according to JOLTS data. One caveat: The data lags. The latest release, on Wednesday, was for October. Many tech layoffs were announced in November, meaning they may show up in the next JOLTS report, said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. For now, the overall number of American workers laid off has averaged about 1.4 million a month. By comparison, over 2017 to 2019 layoffs averaged about 1.8 million per month, Bunker said.

Put another way: Current layoffs would need to jump by 400,000 a month on a sustained basis to return to 2017-2019 levels — and even that was considered a period of labor market strength, Bunker said. Elsewhere, job openings — a barometer of employer demand for workers — remain well above their pre-pandemic trend, despite having declined from peak levels earlier this year. There were about 10.3 million job openings in October. Before the pandemic, that number hadn't breached 8 million. Businesses are therefore still looking to hire workers at near-historic levels. Further, the ratio of job openings to unemployed individuals is about 1.7 — meaning available jobs are almost double those of people looking for work. Unemployment claims are another gauge, albeit less reliable since they're not a direct measure of layoffs. They are counted weekly, so offer a more real-time update. Applications for jobless benefits have remained relatively level and near their pre-pandemic trend line.

Tech firms trim bloated pandemic-era worker ranks

watch now

Overall, U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, led by the technology sector, according to a report published Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That was more than double the number from the prior month, and five times that of November 2021. However, total job cuts in 2022 are the second-lowest on record, trailing only behind last year, according to the report. The firm started tracking data in 1993. Layoffs among major tech firms are, in many cases, partly an unwinding of overzealous hiring during the pandemic; it's not necessarily a harbinger of broader economic malaise that will lead to job cuts in other sectors, labor economists said. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg alluded to this dynamic in a recent letter to employees explaining job cuts, which impact more than 11,000 workers. "At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth," Zuckerberg wrote. "Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also said the company had "hired rapidly the last several years." However, Jassy said the economy "remains in a challenging spot." The U.S. Federal Reserve is raising borrowing costs to cool the labor market and overall economy, in a bid to tame persistently high inflation. The extent to which the central bank will pump the brakes on the economy remains to be seen.

'The job market ... remains surprisingly strong'