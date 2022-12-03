Don’t overlook this health warning on your holiday lights: 3 tips for decorating safely this season

To prepare for the "most wonderful time of the year," my family went to pick up our new Christmas tree that came equipped with built-in lights.

What we didn't expect when we unboxed it was this giant warning: "Cancer and reproductive harm."

We visited the link printed on the package and learned that the warning was for the holiday lights — which according to the site — can cause increased risk of cancer and reproductive harm.

It seems that some of the holiday lights we all buy at our local big-box store or pull out of storage every year are coated in harmful chemicals like lead.

If you look carefully on the packaging for products like furniture, vases and even certain foods, you're likely to see a Proposition 65 warning. That's thanks to the state of California, whose law "requires businesses to provide warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm."

My family returned our tree and replaced it with one that doesn't have built-in lights. We're looking forward to decorating for the holidays and feeling safe while we do it.

Here's how you can make sure you're protected against any health risks as you shop for holiday decorations this year.