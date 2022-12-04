CNBC Investing Club

Cramer talks about some hot industrial stocks, and how we're playing Wall Street's pivot from tech

The market is so possessed by tech that it can't see the forest through the industrials. If the discourse isn't about the slowdown in the cloud, it's about who is pulling out of the now-private Twitter, or how disappointing it is that co-CEO Bret Taylor left Salesforce (CRM). Meta Platforms' (META) Mark Zuckerberg could sneeze and Amazon (AMZN) CEO) Andy Jassy cough and it's a bigger deal than United Airlines' (UAL) order for 100 Dreamliners from Boeing (BA).

