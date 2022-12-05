Covid-19 can live on these 5 grocery items for days—here's how to consume them safely

At the height of the pandemic, Americans across the country were wiping down their groceries with antibacterial wipes for protection from Covid-19. And it turns out, we now know that doing so may not have been completely pointless.

Actually, Covid-19 can live on the surfaces of certain groceries for an entire week, according to a new study conducted by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the U.K.

Researchers purposely deposited the virus on produce and packaging like vegetables, baked goods and canned drinks, to observe how long Covid could live on their surfaces.

The amount of virus placed on the grocery products was chosen based on an estimate of how much of the virus would likely land on the items through respiratory droplets, for instance, if someone sneezed or coughed near them.

FSA concluded that the proportion of foods or food packaging with Covid-19 contamination on their surfaces "is extremely low, but not negligible."

Here are the foods that Covid lived on the longest and how you can be the most protected from the virus as you consume your groceries.