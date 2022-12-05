CNBC Investing Club

December tends to be a strong month for the market. Here's how our stocks have done recently

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Seasonal trends are an oft-discussed topic on Wall Street, particularly around this time of the year as the market approaches the so-called "Santa Claus rally" window in late December. This year's bear market certainly has investors hoping for some holiday cheer. So thought we'd look at what the Santa Claus rally phenomenon is all about and which Club stocks have had the best and worth December track records in recent years.

