Ford CEO says 65% of U.S. dealers agree to sell EVs under company's investment programs

DETROIT – About 65% of Ford Motor's dealers have agreed to sell electric vehicles as the company invests billions to expand production and sales of the battery-powered cars and trucks, CEO Jim Farley said Monday.

About 1,920 of Ford's nearly 3,000 dealers in the U.S. agreed to sell EVs, according to Farley. He said roughly 80% of those dealers opted for the higher level of investment for EVs.

Ford offered its dealers the option to become "EV-certified" under one of two programs — with expected investments of $500,000 or $1.2 million. Dealers in the higher tier, which carries upfront costs of $900,000, receive "elite" certification and be allocated more EVs.

Ford, unlike crosstown rival General Motors , is allowing dealers to opt out of selling EVs and continue to sell the company's cars. GM has offered buyouts to Buick and Cadillac dealers that don't want to invest to sell EVs.

Dealers who decided not to invest in EVs may do so when Ford reopens the certification process in 2027.

"We think that the EV adoption in the U.S. will take time, so we wanted to give dealers a chance to come back," Farley said during an Automotive News conference.

Ford's plans to sell EVs have been a point of contention since the company split off its all-electric vehicle business earlier this year into a separate division known as Model e. Farley said the automaker and its dealers needed to lower costs, increase profits and deliver better, more consistent customer sales experiences.

Farley on Monday also reiterated that a direct-sales model is estimated to be thousands of dollars cheaper for the automaker than the auto industry's traditional franchised system.

Wall Street analysts have largely viewed direct-to-consumer sales as a benefit to optimize profit. However, there have been growing pains for Tesla , which uses the sales model, when it comes to servicing its vehicles.

Ford's current lineup of all-electric vehicles includes the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, Mustang Mach-E crossover and e-Transit van. The automaker is expected to release a litany of other EVs globally under a plan to invest tens of billion of dollars in the technologies by 2026.