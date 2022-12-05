CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Coinbase, Costco, Etsy & more

Michael Bloom
Morgan Stanley downgrades Silvergate Capital, says it's time to sell stock after FTX collapse
Sarah Min35 min ago
Truist upgrades MGM Resorts, says strong 2023 Las Vegas Strip calendar can boost stock more than 30%
Fred Imbert2 hours ago
Deutsche Bank downgrades Starbucks, says further gains will be harder to come by
Sarah Min2 hours ago
