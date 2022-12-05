Oil prices rose as much as 2% on hopes of China's reopening and as OPEC+ maintains output cut targets

A pump jack on an oil field owned by Bashneft company near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest from Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, in 2015. The Group of Seven's price cap of $60 for Russian seaborne oil and a ban on Russian crude kicked in on Monday.

Oil prices climbed as much as 2% on Monday after China signaled a broader relaxation of Covid curbs, OPEC+ announced its decision not to change oil production targets, and a price cap on Russian oil took effect.

Both futures rose more than 2% in early Asia hours after OPEC+ agreed to maintain its current policy of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day, or around 2% of world demand from November until the end of next year.

Both futures have since pared gains, with Brent crude last trading at $86.12 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures at $80.53 per barrel.

The Group of Seven's price cap of $60 for Russian seaborne oil and a ban on Russian crude kicked in on Monday. However, economists at National Bank of Australia say it's "unclear what impact this will have on Russian exports and how Russia will respond."

The Kremlin had previously threatened that it will not supply oil to countries setting and endorsing the price cap.

"It is the right decision [for OPEC] to hold steady, especially if you don't know how much, if at all, Russian production is going to fall after today," said Amrita Sen, head of research at energy consultancy Energy Aspects.