Renewing a year-end tradition, companies are throwing holiday parties again to bring employees back together

After two years of Covid-related cancellations and the desire of many companies to bring remote workers back together, the office party is staging a comeback. About 42% of companies say they are planning an in-person holiday party this year, up from just 13% a year ago, according to a survey by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

"Companies that are announcing parties clearly want people to attend," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

With many employees still working remotely or in a hybrid situation, companies are eager to give people a way to connect. "Having these types of camaraderie-building events is a really valuable way companies can start to lure people back in," he added.

More from Personal Finance:

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

More Americans tapping buy now, pay later for holiday gifts

Here are 3 steps to take if you lose your job

Even as many companies cut costs through layoffs and hiring freezes, human resources experts say business leaders and managers have to be aware of the impression they make if they cut out the holiday party altogether.

"Those types of signals can send some powerful messages," said Mark Royal, a senior client partner at the global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry. "If employees are wondering, 'Are we going to be OK?' 'Will we navigate these challenges together effectively?' cutting the holiday party can send the signal that there's perhaps something to be concerned about."