Supreme Court likely to rule that Biden student loan plan is illegal, experts say. Here's what that means for borrowers

Student loan debt holders take part in a demonstration outside of the White House staff entrance to demand that President Biden cancel student loan debt. Jemal Countess | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Ruling will settle 'for now' student loan challenges

In August, Preisdent Joe Biden announced that the U.S. Department of Education would deliver student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for tens of millions of Americans. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the plan will cost around $400 billion. Long before the president acted, Republicans had criticized student loan forgiveness as a handout to well-off college graduates. They also argued the president didn't have the power to forgive consumer debt on his own without authorization from Congress. Unsurprisingly, the legal challenges poured in. At least six lawsuits have been brought against the president's plan.

Why the Supreme Court may block forgiveness

For a number of reasons, Urman predicts the Supreme Court will rule against Biden. He said the conservative justices believe government agencies exert too much authority and "violate the separation of powers." In addition, he said, the concept of loan forgiveness seems to run counter to their notions of individual responsibility. Such a politically fueled decision, however, is likely to further damage the public's perception of the Supreme Court, Urman said. "Striking down forgiveness will add to growing skepticism that the conservative justices vote for conservatives, and the liberal justices vote for liberals," Urman said. Just 25% of Americans have confidence in the highest court, a Gallup poll found over the summer.

If the president's plan is blocked, he added, it will be "another example, along with abortion and guns, of the court taking positions that a majority of Americans oppose." In a poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov in August, 51% of respondents said they support Biden's loan relief plan. Around 40% oppose the initiative. "In the past, the Supreme Court usually ruled in line with public opinion," Urman said.

Arguments over the limit of presidential power

Beyond the popularity of its debt relief plan, the Biden administration insists that it's acting within the law, pointing out that the Heroes Act of 2003 grants the education secretary the authority to waive regulations related to student loans during national emergencies. The U.S. has been operating under an emergency declaration since March 2020. However, lawyers for the GOP-led states argue that the administration should not be able to use the public health crisis to issue such a sweeping policy. "The administration is once again invoking the COVID-19 pandemic to assert power far beyond anything Congress could have conceived," the lawyers wrote in a brief to the justices, pointing out that the highest court previously stopped the White House's nationwide ban on evictions.