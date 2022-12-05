CNBC Pro

Three pharmaceutical stocks were last week's top performers — and analysts gave one 40% upside

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

These stocks are cheap heading into 2023, and analysts love them
CNBC ProThese stocks are cheap heading into 2023, and analysts love them
Fred Imbert
These are the best-performing stocks over the last 10 Decembers, and analysts love them
CNBC ProThese are the best-performing stocks over the last 10 Decembers, and analysts love them
Tanaya Macheel
The most heavily shorted stocks include this little-known beauty company
CNBC ProThe most heavily shorted stocks include this little-known beauty company
Nick Wells
Read More