UK health officials warn parents to be alert after 6 child deaths linked to Strep A infections

Halfpoint Images | Moment | Getty Images

Health officials in the U.K. are warning parents to be alert after a recent spate of Strep A infections resulted in the deaths of at least six children. The U.K.'s Health Security Agency issued a rare health warning Friday urging parents to monitor their children for tell-tale symptoms of the illness, which can include a sore throat, headache, fever, and body rashes. At least six children have died of severe cases of the infection since September, health agencies said, while reported cases have risen over 4.5 times the amount seen in recent years.

What is Strep A?

Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin which typically arises during the winter months. While most cases are mild and often go unnoticed, it can also lead to more serious illness and complications, such as scarlet fever. Scarlet fever is a highly contagious bacterial infection that mostly affects young children. It typically causes flu-like symptoms and a fine, sandpaper-like rash, which can usually be treated with antibiotics. However, in rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). These severe infections can be deadly, and are thought to be the cause of the recent spate of deaths.

Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever. Dr Colin Brown deputy director, UKHSA

Health officials have therefore urged parents to be vigilant for warning signs of the invasive illness, including a temperature above 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit). "It is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious," Dr Colin Brown, deputy director at UKHSA, said. "Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection," he added.

