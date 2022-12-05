Should you put your GPA on your resume? Not 'if you graduated by the skin of your teeth'

When it comes to finding the right candidate for a role, hiring managers have a list of priorities. A majority, 86%, say skills top the list, according to a September 2022 TopResume survey of 330 HR professionals, followed by experience (82%) and personality (55%). Only 22% included education.

That being the case, and with so little real estate on your resume to make the case for you as a candidate, should you include elements of your education like your GPA? That depends, say experts.

"If you graduated by the skin of your teeth" and your GPA is pretty low, says Amanda Augustine, career expert at TopResume, "don't call attention to that." But, if your GPA was high, say, 3.5 or above, there may be instances where you could include it.

Here's how experts advise you to use it.