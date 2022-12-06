Asia-Pacific markets fall after Wall Street slips; Australia's rate decision ahead

Australia's central bank is expected to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1% on Tuesday, according to economists polled by Reuters.

That would be the Reserve Bank of Australia's eighth hike this year, and the third consecutive hike of 25 basis points since October.

In a statement following its November meeting, the RBA said "the full effect" of the series of cash rate hikes lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, said there's potential for a pause in rate hikes further ahead.

"The case for a pause is certainly building," he said. "Some measures of inflation expectations are moving lower, and the monthly inflation print suggests inflation has peaked."

Inflation in Australia remains well above the RBA's target of between 2% and 3%, though it saw slight easing in October, according to the central bank's monthly consumer price indicator.

— Charmaine Jacob