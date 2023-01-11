Inflation crisis poses greatest near-term global threat, Davos survey warns

A customer hands over an Egyptian pound banknote for a purchase at Al-Monira food market in the Imbaba district of Giza, Egypt, in January 2023. Egypt is one of many countries where consumers are struggling with sharply higher prices, highlighted by the World Economic Forum as the greatest global risk in 2023.

The World Economic Forum's annual Global Risks Report highlights the cost of living crisis as the biggest short-term risk facing the world right now, with climate change as the biggest long-term threat.

The report, which has been published ahead of the Davos summit for the last 17 years, factors the views of 1,200 figures across the private and public sectors.

This year's edition — produced with professional services firm Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group — said that Russia's war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic had propelled the energy crisis, food scarcity and inflation as the most pressing global issues.

"We're looking at something that feels new, but at the same time eerily familiar," Carolina Klint, risk management leader for Continental Europe at Marsh, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

"So we see a return of some older risks that we felt we had made good progress in terms of solving, but are now very much back on the risk map."

The impact of the cost of living crisis on vulnerable populations are "very difficult to accept," Klint said.