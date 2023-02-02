CNBC Investing Club

Alphabet finally got the message that investors have had it with wild spending

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. speaks during an event in New Delhi on December 19, 2022. 
Sajjad Hussain | AFP | Getty Images

Alphabet (GOOGL) reported weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results Thursday evening as a combination of foreign exchange headwinds and a slowdown in ad spending continued to plague the company.