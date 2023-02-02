CCTV Script 01/02/23

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on Februray 01, 2023.

The Permian Basin is a large sedimentary basin in the southwest of the United States. The sedimentary basin is located in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. A large oil and natural gas producing area bears its name.

Crude oil production in the Permian Basin soared to a record high last year as other oilfields in the US declined.

The Permian Basin is expected to produce 5.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January. With almost half of US oil production coming from it, it pumps more than most OPEC nations.

The chart shows that the state of New Mexico produced more crude oil than the entire country of Mexico last year.

As a result, the local economy has seen a hiring boom and wage increases, from the energy sector to the retail, hospitality, and restaurant sectors.

Roughnecks in New Mexico are earning more than $27 per hour, up from $18-20 a year ago, according to consultants Rystad Energy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that US oil and gas unemployment fell from around 6 percent a year ago to less than 2 percent in December, the lowest rate in a decade.

High salaries in the energy sector attracted workers from traditional service industries, resulting in a shortage of workers in many local restaurants.

Jennifer Grassham, who runs the Lea County economic development board, said that recruiting in the oilfield is hard enough. But recruitment in retail jobs is very difficult.

A number of companies have raised wages to attract workers. Burger King, for example, offers $28 an hour for flipping burgers, a job that pays an average of $19 in New York.

It is worth noting, however, that the oil industry is strongly cyclical. It is booming right now, but it has had busts in the past. For example, back to 1980s, oil prices crashed to historic lows. There was a collapse in prices at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic which clobbered workers at that time.

An analyst at Barclays, Jeanine Wai, spoke with CNBC about the outlook for the oil market in the future.

Jeanine Wai

Senior U.S. Integrated Oil and E&P Analyst at Barclays

"The consensus view is that at least on the oil macro, high confidence interval, that oil will be higher and six months or 12 months from now, but over the next couple of months, it could be choppy."



