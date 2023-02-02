Investing in Space: Picture day

A satellite image captured on March 25, 2021 shows the container ship "Ever Given" wedged in the Suez canal.

Smile. You're on camera (in space).

Recently the spotlight turned to an increasingly lucrative sector of the space industry — satellite imagery — thanks to space-focused research and investment firm Quilty Analytics. The market for space pictures matured in the past decade, with expanded use in conflict hot spots, infrastructure and supply chains, to name a few.

I chatted this week with Quilty's Director of Research Caleb Henry, who authored a report for the firm on "Very High Resolution" imagery. If you ask Henry, though, the "V" in "VHR" could stand for Valuable.

"The sharper it is, the shinier it is," he told me.

For a bit of background: The quality of a satellite image is defined by how much a pixel represents the Earth's surface. So a resolution of 30 centimeters means that each pixel equals a distance of 30 centimeters on the ground. Quilty's report broke the satellite imagery market into four categories ranging from VHR, at 50 centimeters or sharper, to Low Resolution, at 5 meters or more.

There were just 11 commercial VHR satellites in orbit as of 2022, operated by a handful of companies. Quilty projects that number will jump past 100 by 2027. But while demand has grown steadily, the report warns that the incoming supply is poised to outpace need.

"A lot of the growth projections that have been put out there for satellite imagery, including VHR, are inflated – especially when you look at historical norms," Henry cautioned.

Satellite imagery "struggled to prove itself for years" as a sector in the space industry, Henry said.

"Now that it has proved that it can exist, the next thing it needs to prove is that it can thrive."