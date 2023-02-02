Opinion: Why Beijing is cheering on the U.S. debt ceiling fight

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen on January 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China.

While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related.

Continued brinksmanship and extremism over the debt ceiling is only serving to undercut a key element of U.S. strength, as we call into question our very own financial and economic leadership.

When we say that we are in a "systemic competition" with the Chinese Communist Party, it means that this competition is not just of military power or diplomatic influence, but also economic, financial, and technological strengths.

On one side is a U.S.-led system; on the other, is Beijing's, better-suited for authoritarian rule. Each element of a nation's policy toolbox, be it military hardware or financial influence, is critical to this competition — and demonstrating to the world towards which side it is better to align.

Policymakers in both parties recognize this competition's magnitude.

The 365-65 vote creating the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party demonstrates this. Therefore, as the both sides in Washington seek to outdo each other on a tough-on-China approach, radicals on the debt ceiling are counterproductively undermining fundamental drivers of U.S. strength — the dominance of the U.S. dollar, U.S. financial institutions, and Wall Street.