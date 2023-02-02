Not a fan of cruising? The hack that could change your mind

In this article RCL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Canadian Tammy Cecco wasn't a fan of cruising. "The thought of being on a ship with thousands of other people and not being able to get off," she said, "was something that I wanted to avoid." That didn't change when Cecco, a travel magazine publisher, boarded a surprise cruise booked by her husband to renew their vows in front of family and friends. "When I got on … I thought 'Oh my god, what am I doing here?'" she said. "I'm not the type of person who likes to be herded at all." She said she imagined "a little tiny cabin and no window." Yet she found that some cruise ships have spacious suites with floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, floors with fewer cabins give the feeling of a "boutique" travel experience, she said.

Travel professional Tammy Cecco named the Celebrity Edge cruise ship, shown here, as one that has spacious suites and great window views. Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Once she "relaxed into it," Cecco said, she started to enjoy cruise ship travel. "Cruising has really evolved," she said. "There's something for everyone now."

A strategy on the shore

Cecco also found a way to enjoy "private, personalized" experiences on shore. she said. She booked private excursions, instead of cruise-organized one, on her last two cruise vacations — one to Russia and Scandinavia and the other to Southern Europe, she said.

Tammy Cecco and her family, plus her guide, Josep, in front of Barcelona's La Sagrada Familia. "When you're going with a big busload of people, it's difficult to dig very deep into the city," she said. Courtesy of Tammy Cecco

Cecco, who often travels with her family of five and her mother-in-law, said private tours suit everyone's needs — and interests. "There were six of us, and we wanted a private tour because often the kids are not interested in these big, long tours," she said. "When you do book an excursion with a cruise line or with an organized tour, typically you're going with a bunch of other people, and you have to go along with their itinerary."

More people are returning to cruising in 2023, but even more than that, more people are seeking out private experiences. Luciano Bullorsky ToursByLocals' President and Co-owner

Cecco said she booked a private tour at "pretty much every stop" on their last cruise, plus Rome. "We had one day that we wanted to do the Colosseum as well as the Vatican, and each of those could be a full day tour on their own," she said. "I asked the tour guide if he could give us the best of both in one single day, and he managed to combine the two of them expertly."

Private shore excursions on the rise

Cecco booked guides through ToursByLocals, a Canada-based travel company that operates in 188 countries, according to its website. The company said private shore tours account for nearly a third of all tours booked in 2023 — up from 12% in 2022 bookings. "More people are returning to cruising in 2023, but even more than that, more people are seeking out private experiences when they do return to sea," said Luciano Bullorsky, the company's president and co-owner. He said people want the ability to use private transportation, interact with a local guide and reach the sites "before the busloads of tourists arrive." Plus, they can go places buses can't go, such as smaller restaurants, boutique wineries, even a "family-run sled dog ranch," he said.

Giuseppe D'Angelo (center) shown here with travelers in front of the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument in Rome. Courtesy of Giuseppe D'Angelo

Bullorsky said most private excursion bookings are in Europe, especially along the Mediterranean. But, he said, Alaska and Puerto Rico are also popular. Top bookings include "Best of Ephesus" in Turkey, full-day tours of Santorini and Athens, an island tour of Bermuda and a coastal trip to Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia with a guide who has a Ph.D. in Canadian history. Giuseppe D'Angelo runs a popular tour of Rome, but he also takes travelers to explore Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast and other parts of Italy's Campania region, including "11 of the 53 UNESCO sites" in Italy, he said. "I am able to create itineraries and routes, including sites and attractions, which are unique, and not followed by crowds of large cruise excursions," he said. "Sometimes, cruisers will send me a list of very popular spots including Pompeii, Mount Vesuvius or the Sistine Chapel ... In those cases, I will arrange for them the best sequence of visits in order see each place when they are less congested." He said many clients ask for restaurant recommendations "with the best food and no tourists," he said. On top of that, ToursByLocals CEO and co-founder Paul Melhus said the company guarantees travelers will be returned to the ship on time — or the company pays overnight hotel costs plus transportation fees to the ship's next destination.

How much private excursions cost