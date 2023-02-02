Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros had a lot to say about Meta Platforms . Shares of the Facebook parent spiked after it beat revenue estimates in the fourth quarter and CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a bullish forecast. A slew of analysts upgraded the stock and boosted price targets in wake of the announcement. Shares closed Thursday up more than 23% — its best day in nearly a decade. Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner also discussed buying Nvidia . Gerstner said the chipmaker has huge potential in the artificial intelligence space . Other stocks mentioned included Honeywell and Amazon . Meta, Nvidia, Honeywell and Amazon are all currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.