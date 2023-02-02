Sandwich chain Subway's sales climb as turnaround takes hold ahead of potential sale

Subway said its same-store sales climbed 9.2% in 2022, signaling the sandwich chain's turnaround is taking hold as it reportedly explores a sale.

The company is not required to disclose its financial results because it's privately owned. However, Subway has recently shared periodic sales updates as it has undertaken a turnaround. Those announcements could entice potential buyers to step forward.

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Subway hired advisors to explore a sale that could value the chain at more than $10 billion. In a statement to CNBC, Subway said it doesn't comment on ownership structure and business plans because it's a privately held company.

CEO John Chidsey said in a statement Thursday that the chain has set two years of record sales and is "getting its swagger back." Subway has seen eight consecutive quarters of sales growth, and digital sales have more than tripled since 2019, the company said in a release. Its North American locations' same-store sales jumped 7.8% in 2022, breaking decade-old average weekly sales records, according to Subway.

The trend reverses years of sales declines for the once-ubiquitous sandwich chain, which was at one time the largest U.S. restaurant company by number of locations. Its U.S. footprint fell to 21,147 outlets in 2021, down 22% from its peak of 27,103 in 2015, according to franchise disclosure documents.