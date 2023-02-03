China says suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies is a civilian airship

Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a result of "force majeure" — or greater force — for which it was not responsible.

"The airship comes from China and is of a civilian nature, used for scientific research such as meteorology," according to a Google translation of a statement on the foreign ministry's website.

"Affected by the westerly wind and with limited self-control ability, the airship seriously deviated from the scheduled route," it said.

"China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States due to force majeure. China will continue to maintain communication with the US to properly handle the unexpected situation," it added.

The statement comes hours after Beijing urged Washington to remain "cool-headed" amid its investigation into reports that the balloon had been hovering over sensitive airspace in the northern U.S.

The U.S. accused China on Thursday of operating what it said was a possible surveillance balloon over locations that house nuclear weapons, further escalating tensions between the two superpowers and prompting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a scheduled trip to Beijing this weekend.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing earlier Friday that authorities were still learning about the matter, adding that politicians and the public should withhold judgment "before we have a clear understanding of the facts."