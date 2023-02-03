Cramer's lightning round: Zoom Video needs a merger

Loading chart...

Cintas Corp : "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world."

Zoom Video Communications Inc : "They're just not making enough money ... They need a merger."

Corsair Gaming Inc : "I can't recommend Corsair Gaming because they're a ... second-rate Logitech ."

Pioneer Natural Resources Co : "I think that PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make."

VF Corp : "I am very worried about VF."

AST SpaceMobile Inc : "That's a very tough one to own." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.

