Cramer's lightning round: Zoom Video needs a merger

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world."
Loading chart...
Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money ... They need a merger."
Loading chart...
Corsair Gaming Inc: "I can't recommend Corsair Gaming because they're a ... second-rate Logitech."
Loading chart...
Pioneer Natural Resources Co: "I think that PXD at $220 may be one of the best investments you can make."
Loading chart...
VF Corp: "I am very worried about VF."
Loading chart...
AST SpaceMobile Inc: "That's a very tough one to own."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com