Democrats renew push for national paid family and medical leave program

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | DigitalVision | Getty Images

'We need paid leave'

watch now

Juggling personal responsibilities and work can lead to tough trade-offs. Workers missed out on approximately $28 billion more in wages from March 2020 to February 2022 compared with the previous two years due to a lack of access to paid leave, research from the Urban Institute has found. About 5 million women lost their jobs during the Covid pandemic, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., noted during a Wednesday news conference. Had a federal paid leave policy been in place, many of those women may have been able to stay employed, she said. "Imagine if, during the pandemic, we had had a national paid leave program," Gillibrand said.

We need to make sure we're covering these front-line workers who are taking care of our children. Sen. Tammy Duckworth Democrat of IIlinois

"It would have changed everything," she added. "We would have been able to have an economy that continued to thrive." Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said the gaps in protection under FMLA policy affected her family personally when she was injured while serving in the military in Iraq. Duckworth's husband was able to care for her by taking unpaid time off, but it cost him his contract job as a military science professor. "As soon as his FMLA ran out, which was unpaid, they were like, 'Thank you, you don't need to come back,'" Duckworth said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika demonstrate their prosthetic legs. Chaika lost his leg by amputation due to a tank shell explosion in Ukraine. Duckworth lost her legs when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq. Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

"This is how cutthroat it is out there," she added. "We need paid leave." Democrats reintroduced bills on Wednesday aiming to make paid leave a federal policy, while also expanding protections to more workers under the FMLA. The Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act, or FAMILY Act, was reintroduced by lawmakers including Gillibrand and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., with the goal of creating the first paid national family and medical leave program. The U.S. is the only industrialized nation without a paid family and medical leave policy, the lawmakers noted. The FAMILY Act proposal calls for 12 weeks' paid leave. It would include all types of life events and cover all caregivers, including those who are not members of an immediate family unit, Gillibrand said.

"It is a reasonable, pragmatic way to get to paid family leave," Duckworth, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, told CNBC.com in an interview. The plan would let both employers and employees pay into an insurance program, which would cost about $2 per week, Duckworth said. Workers would be able to take up to 80% of their salary while taking care of a family member or taking time for a personal illness. Alongside Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., Duckworth also reintroduced another bill, the ESP and School Support Staff Family Leave Act, which would provide education support professionals with unpaid leave under the FMLA. Covered workers would include school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, nurses and administrative staff who do not meet the hourly work requirements during the school year in order to qualify for FMLA coverage.

The Education Support Professionals Family Leave Act would provide education support workers such as school bus drivers with unpaid leave under FMLA. Marilyn Nieves | Moment | Getty Images

"People don't realize that the school nurse who's checking your children for Covid, she does not get FMLA," Duckworth said. "We need to make sure we're covering these front-line workers who are taking care of our children." Separately, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., proposed the Job Protection Act, which would expand FMLA protections to workers who have changed jobs or are returning to the workforce, work part time or are employed by smaller employers.

State plans may influence support