Biden's student loan forgiveness plan heads to the Supreme Court. How that affects the payment pause

Littlebee80 | Istock | Getty Images

It's been nearly three years since most people with federal student loans have had to make a payment on their education debt. The U.S. Department of Education has repeatedly cited specific dates for when the bills would resume, only to extend the pandemic-era break yet again. Most recently, amid legal challenges to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, the government told borrowers they'd get even more time. But the timing it gave wasn't as straightforward as it was with previous extensions. Here's what borrowers need to know.

Student debt bills may not resume for months

Another payment pause extension is possible

It's a time of uncertainty for the federal student loan system. With Biden's forgiveness plan up in the air, borrowers may be unsure what they owe. Throughout the pandemic, there have been a lot of changes to the companies that service federal student loans. And then there's the fact that after three years without payments, millions of Americans have simply become accustomed to life without student debt bills. "These student loan borrowers had the reasonable expectation and belief that they would not have to make additional payments on their federal student loans," Education Department Undersecretary James Kvaal said in a November court filing. "This belief may well stop them from making payments even if the Department is prevented from effectuating debt relief. "Unless the Department is allowed to provide one-time student loan debt relief," he went on, "we expect this group of borrowers to have higher loan default rates due to the ongoing confusion about what they owe." Considering that the U.S. Department of Education has already extended the payment pause roughly eight times, it's possible borrowers could get more time still, Kantrowitz said. "There will always be an excuse if they want a reason for another extension," he said. "The most likely reasons could include a new worrisome Covid-19 mutation or economic distress."

For now, collection activity still on pause

The U.S. government has extraordinary collection powers on federal debts and it can seize borrowers' tax refunds, wages and Social Security checks if they fall behind on their student loans. During the extended payment pause, however, the Education Department also says it won't resume collection activity. Borrowers in default on their student loans should also look into the recently announced "Fresh Start" initiative, in which they'll have the opportunity to return to a current status.

Make the most of extra cash during the ongoing break

watch now