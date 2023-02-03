Before you enroll in Medicare, what to know about new rules that eliminate coverage gaps

Shapecharge | E+ | Getty Images

Signup rules for Medicare can be tricky

Medicare's enrollment rules can be confusing. People who are already receiving Social Security benefits before the reach age 65 — which is when you become eligible for Medicare — are automatically enrolled in Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care coverage). Otherwise, you are required to sign up during your "initial enrollment period" when you hit age 65 unless you meet an exception, such as having qualifying health insurance through a large employer (20 or more workers).

watch now

Initial enrollment period gap is eliminated

Your initial enrollment period starts three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after it (seven months total). The new rule makes it so coverage takes effect the month after you sign up if you do so in the latter part of that enrollment window. In the past, some beneficiaries waited up to three months for coverage to take effect. If you enroll before the month you turn 65, coverage starts the first of your birthday month (that hasn't changed).

Penalties may still apply for some late enrollment

If you miss your initial enrollment period and don't qualify for a special enrollment period, you generally can only sign up during the first three months of the year during a "general enrollment period." Going that route also has meant waiting until July 1 for coverage to take effect. Starting this year, it will be effective the month after you sign up.

However, in that situation, there may still be a late-enrollment penalty. For Part B, it's 10% of the standard premium ($164.90 for 2023) for each 12-month period you should have been enrolled but were not. Part D also comes with a late-enrollment fee. It's 1% of the "national base premium" — $32.74 in 2023 — multiplied by the number of months that you went without Part D since your enrollment period (if you didn't have qualifying coverage in place of it). In both cases, late-enrollment penalties are generally life-lasting.

'Exceptional' situations may result in special enrollment

Starting this year, individuals may be able to sign up outside of current enrollment periods if they have "exceptional circumstances." This is already a flexibility available with Part D, as well as Medicare Advantage Plans (which deliver Parts A and B and usually D), Schwarz said. "It's really designed to provide relief for people who are impacted by exceptional situations and need access to health insurance," she said. Additionally, beneficiaries who qualify for the special enrollment period will not face Part B late enrollment penalties.

There are situations where … people make mistakes. So these rules allow some flexibility. Casey Schwarz Senior counsel for education and federal policy at the Medicare Rights Center