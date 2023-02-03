Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Ford after the automaker missed on earnings in the fourth quarter and revealed a full-year net loss. Also, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford to sell from hold . Jim Cramer says if next quarter is more of the same, it would be time to exit the stock, which ended Friday down 7.6%. Amazon was also a topic of conversation as the company posted a beat on revenue estimates but provided soft guidance. Shares ended the session down by more than 8%. Finally, the experts talked about Apple . Late Thursday, the tech giant reported its largest quarterly revenue decline since 2016. Despite the news, the stock finished more than 2% higher Friday. Other stocks mentioned included Alphabet and Qualcomm . All the stocks mentioned above are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.