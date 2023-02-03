Some of Wall Street's biggest names are exposed to the Adani Enterprises plunge

Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.

Shares of India's Adani Enterprises have plummeted over the past week, after the publication of an extensive critical report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research. Some big international players have exposure.

Companies across the Adani Group of companies have seen a huge sell-off that took the total group's losses past $110 billion by Friday close, after the Hindenburg report accused the conglomerate of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

The ports-to-energy conglomerate, led by one of the world's richest men, Gautam Adani, has vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Adani Enterprises has suffered the biggest loss among the wider group's many listed companies, shedding more than 60% of its market cap — or more than $30 billion — between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade.

The Adani Group firmly denies the accusations, calling them "nothing but a lie" from the "Madoffs of Manhattan" in a 413-page riposte that failed to soothe skittish investor sentiment and rein in a rapid sell-off.

Adani owns 64% of Adani Enterprises — the Adani SB Family holds 55.27%, while 8.73% is with Adani Tradeline Pvt Ltd, where Gautam and brother Rajesh Adani are controlling directors.