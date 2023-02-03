Star Bulk, Alphabet, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Friday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management discussed shipping line Star Bulk Carriers and why she thinks China reopening will benefit Star near-term. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova explained that he personally owns the Gold Shares ETF and why investors should be interested in this fund. Finally, Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors reviewed Alphabet , noting the opportunity to buy the stock after its latest earnings report.