Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says

World Wrestling Entertainment Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is open to stepping away from the company "if it's the right deal," according to WWE CEO Nick Khan.

Shares of the company closed more than 5% higher Friday.

McMahon's potential future involvement in WWE has become an early sticking point in preliminary talks with various buyers, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

McMahon is WWE's controlling shareholder. He developed the creative storylines for the professional wrestling league for decades, often taking part in narratives himself. Earlier this year, he stepped down as head of creative, handing the reigns to his son-in-law, former WWE superstar Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Khan took over as sole CEO in January when Levesque's wife and McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, stepped down as co-CEO.

"Vince has declared to the board he's 100% open to transactions where he's not included in the company moving forward," Khan said in a CNBC interview Friday.