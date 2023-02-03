Why Black workers are the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. economy

Watching labor data on Black workers in the U.S. can offer helpful clues about the strength — or weakness — of the economy, and even signal changes before they show up in the headline print.

That's because Black workers are more able to find employment in strong labor markets and can be the first to lose their jobs when the economy weakens. Some of this is due to structural racism in the U.S. as well as over-representation of Black workers in low wage jobs and industries that tend to be hit hardest in downturns, such as hospitality and construction.

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO.

The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers.

"The Black unemployment rate continues to be the highest, indicating that Black workers are facing more challenges, having a more difficult time securing employment," said Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute's program on race, ethnicity and the economy.

The rates of their employment also are more sensitive to the broader economy and move more when changes occur, Wilson said.

"We know that for every one percentage point change in the national unemployment rate, we typically get close to a two percentage point change in the Black unemployment rate," she said.