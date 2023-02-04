Auto loan delinquencies are rising. Here's what to do if you're struggling with payments

Fotostorm | E+ | Getty Images

For a rising share of car owners, monthly auto loan payments appear to be evolving into a problem. While borrowers who are behind on their payments by more than 60 days represent a tiny portion of all outstanding auto loans — 1.84% — their ranks are growing, according to a recent report from Cox Automotive. The share was 26.7% higher in December than the year-earlier month and is largely concentrated among borrowers with low credit scores. "The danger of struggling to pay an auto loan is not just risking your car getting repossessed, it's the long-term impact on all of the other areas of your finances," said certified financial planner Angela Dorsey, founder of Dorsey Wealth Management in Torrance, California.

High prices, interest rates have led to bigger payments

Loan delinquencies can harm your credit score

While the auto loan delinquency rate is edging higher, the default rate is not, according to Cox. Entering default — when your lender determines you are not going to pay, usually some time after 90 days of no payments — can translate into your car being repossessed. Yet even being too late on one payment has a negative effect on your financial life, and it can be long-lasting. "If you're 30 days late, it impacts your credit score," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book.

That's when lenders typically report the late payment to credit-reporting firms Equifax, Experian and TransUnion . Also, you should be aware that because your payment history is the most influential factor in your credit score — it typically accounts for 35% of it — you could see a drop of 100 points due to being 30 days late with a payment, according to NerdWallet. The longer the loan goes unpaid, the bigger the hit to your score, and that delinquency can remain on your credit report for up to seven years. As consumers generally know, the lower your score, the more likely you are to pay higher interest rates on new loans or credit you get. Additionally, a poor score or poor credit history may cause you to pay higher premiums on auto or homeowner's insurance and affect your ability to rent an apartment or even get a job. Employers can't see your score, but they can check your report.

What to do if you're struggling with auto loan bills

For car owners who are pretty sure they're heading toward delinquency, it's important to try preventing the problem from snowballing. "If you sense this is coming, be on top of it," Moody said. "Don't do nothing. It won't get better on its own." If you're struggling to keep up because you don't budget well, that's at least potentially fixable, experts say. In that case, take a hard look at how you're spending money.

"Take a look at your overall expenses for the last few months," said Joe Pendergast, vice president of consumer lending for Navy Federal Credit Union. "You would be amazed how much the average person spends each month without realizing it." However, if the payments are simply not manageable, the first thing you should do is bring your lender into the loop. "If a consumer is struggling to make their car payments, or anticipates challenges ahead, they should reach out to their financial institution as soon as possible," Pendergast said.

The sooner your bank or credit union is made aware, the easier it is to come up with possible solutions. Joe Pendergast Vice president of consumer lending for Navy Federal Credit Union

"The sooner your bank or credit union is made aware, the easier it is to come up with possible solutions," he said. While the options vary from lender to lender, you may be able to get a deferment — i.e., a few months without a payment — or a new loan that lowers the payments by stretching out the length. Either way, be aware that this generally would lead to paying more in interest, noted Moody of Kelley Blue Book. However, a deferment would at least give you time to figure out how to best manage your situation, he said.