Goldman Sachs says these stocks have major upside following earnings

Goldman Sachs analysts said this week there is a slate of stocks coming out of earnings that are just too attractive to ignore. Of the 250 companies in the S & P 500 that have reported earnings to date for the fourth quarter, just 69.6% reported above analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv. CNBC Pro combed through Goldman Sachs' research to find the firm's top ideas for companies exiting quarterly reports. They include Tractor Supply, Charter Communications , Exxon Mobil , General Motors and Caterpillar. Tractor Supply The farm supply retailer continues to impress, according to Goldman analyst Kate McShane. The firm came away even more positive on the name after Tractor Supply's robust late January earnings report. "TSCO reported strong 4Q22 results, with top and bottom-line ahead of GS/consensus estimates," McShane said. Tractor Supply's powerful inventory, upbeat 2023 guide and inflection in traffic are just a few of the reasons investors should buy the stock now, she said. Its Neighbor's Club reward program is also gaining traction, McShane wrote, and store remodels continue apace. Yet, the analyst said there's still an opportunity for share gains as competitors aren't as strong in their niche space, while Tractor Supply remains a defensive name. "We remain Buy rated as we think TSCO is insulated from a tougher macro environment based on its < 15% discretionary exposure but also, and more importantly, how fragmented the market is in which they operate," she said. Shares of the company are up 1.6% this year. Charter Communications The cable company is coming off a mixed quarterly report in late January, but Goldman said shares are very attractive. Analyst Brett Feldman highlighted a key takeaway from Charter's latest quarterly results. "The cable operator is seeing gradual improvement in its broadband subscriber trends," he wrote. The firm said a key catalyst is that Charter is beginning to see the fruits of increasing its presence in smaller markets, even if it means increased capital expenditures over the short term. In addition, the cable behemoth is expected to increase its share buybacks in the years ahead, which should delight investors, the firm said. "We estimate that over the next 5 years CHTR will repurchase nearly $40bn of stock representing almost 60% of its market cap," Feldman wrote. The analyst, who lifted his price target to $450 per share from $422, said that Charter's ability for growth is underappreciated. "At a higher level, we believe that CHTR's successful implementation of price increases, despite elevated competition, signals that the broadband market remains healthy and that providers of gigabit-capable services, such as CHTR, maintain pricing power," he said. The stock is up almost 20% this year. Exxon Mobil The oil and gas behemoth unveiled its fourth-quarter results earlier this week, missing analysts' estimates for revenue but beating expectations for per-share earnings, according to FactSet. Still, analyst Neil Mehta said that qualifies as a "strong execution quarter." Mehta wrote that the company's results highlights the "attractive capital returns potential of XOM, as well as expectations for Exxon Mobil's free-cash flow breakeven to come in lower over time." The firm is also bullish on the company's underappreciated product pipeline in areas like the Permian in western Texas and New Mexico, as well as its offshore project in Guyana. Shares are up 40% over the past year. However, Mehta said the stock's valuation is still attractive as it is the most well positioned of the major oil and gas producers. 