Inside the 'Wormhole,' Relativity Space's monster factory 3D-printing reusable rockets

LONG BEACH, California – It was a few days into the new year yet Relativity Space's factory was anything but quiet, a din of activity with massive 3D printers humming and the clanging of construction ringing out.

Now about eight years on from its founding, Relativity continues to grow as it pursues a novel way of manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts. Relativity believes that its approach will make building orbital-class rockets much faster than traditional methods, requiring thousands less parts and enabling changes to be made via software — aiming to create rockets from raw materials in as little as 60 days.

The company has raised over $1.3 billion in capital to date and continues to expand its footprint, including the addition of more than 150 acres at NASA's rocket engine testing center in Mississippi. Relativity was named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 last year.

The company's first rocket, known Terran 1, is currently in the final stages of preparation for its inaugural launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida. That rocket was built in "The Portal," the 120,000-square-foot factory the company built in Long Beach.